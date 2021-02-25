Public Service Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2021 2:10 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)PEGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.