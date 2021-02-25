Gold Fields wins OK for solar plant to generate own power at South Deep
Feb. 25, 2021 2:12 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)GFIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Gold Fields (GFI -3.7%) says South Africa's energy regulator approved its plan to build a 40 MW solar power plant at its South Deep mine, in a long-awaited breakthrough for miners desperate to curb their reliance on ailing utility Eskom.
- Mining firms say red tape has prevented them from generating their own power for years and have lobbied the South African government for rule changes.
- Gold Fields says the solar plant, which it intends to build "as soon as possible," will satisfy ~20% of South Deep's electricity needs and help curb operational losses from frequent power outages.
- Securing reliable power supplies is pivotal to Gold Fields' attempt to continue a successful turnaround at South Deep, which sits on the world's second-biggest known body of gold-bearing ore.
- Gold Fields and other mining shares trade broadly lower today as gold futures slip further below $1,800/oz. alongside U.S. Treasury yields that have surged to their highest level in a year.