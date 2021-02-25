Assembly Biosciences scraps Phase 3 vebicorvir study plans
Feb. 25, 2021 4:05 PM ETAssembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)ASMBBy: SA News Team
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announced that it is foregoing plans to initiate Phase 3 registrational studies of vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731) as a chronic suppressive therapy (CST) to concentrate its research and development efforts on finite and curative HBV therapies.
- The decision could help the company extend its cash runway into 2023, Assembly said.
- The company will prioritize its portfolio of potent next generation core inhibitors and combinations of VBR with complementary mechanisms of action, and plans to rapidly advance multiple research programs focused on novel targets and new mechanisms to the clinic.
- Assembly Bio’s HBV pipeline includes three clinical-stage core inhibitor candidates and multiple research and discovery programs.
- The company has two clinical studies underway with one more study expected to begin during the first half of 2021.