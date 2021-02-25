PTC Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.15, beats on revenue

Feb. 25, 2021 4:17 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)PTCTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.08 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $118.86M (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.04M.

  • Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance as Follows:

    • PTC anticipates net product revenues for the DMD franchise for the full year 2021 to be between $355 and $375 million.
    • PTC anticipates GAAP R&D and SG&A expense for the full year 2021 to be between $825 and $855 million.
    • PTC anticipates Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense for the full year 2021 to be between $725 and $755 million, excluding estimated non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $100 million.
