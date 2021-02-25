Orchid Island marks third quarter of positive returns since Q1's market turmoil
Feb. 25, 2021
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q4 EPS of 23 cents falls from 42 cents in Q3; the firm pre-announced the preliminary Q4 EPS figure in January.
- ORC rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.
- "This marks the third consecutive quarter of positive returns since the market turbulence of the first quarter — a product of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and financial markets," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.
- Net interest income of $23.9M fell from $27.2M in Q3
- Book value per share of $5.46 at Dec. 31, 2020 rose slightly from $5.44 at Sept. 30.
- 4.0% economic gain on common equity for the quarter.
- During the quarter, ORC shifted its portfolio into lower coupon securities and in some cases shorter maturity securities as well, Cauley said. Its prepayment rate in Q4 was 16.7 CPR, a 2.4 CPR increase over Q3 2020.
- Conference call on Feb. 26 at 10:00 AM ET.
