TechnipFMC in rally mode after 'encouraging' 2021 outlook
Feb. 25, 2021 1:56 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (FTI +12.0%) surges after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.05 that topped the $0.03 from the year-ago quarter, and issuing upbeat FY 2021 guidance.
- TechnipFMC highlighted subsea opportunities over the coming two years, and said it expected inbound orders this year will exceed the $4B achieved in 2020.
- For FY 2021, TechnipFMC guides for total revenues of $6.05B-$6.65B after the Technip Energies spinoff, including subsea revenues of $5B-$5.4B with EBITDA margin of 10%-11%, and surface technologies revenues of $1.05B-$1.25B with EBITDA margin of 8%-11%.
- According to Bloomberg, Citi analysts say the Q4 beat was driven by better performance, especially from Technip Energies and the surface technology business, and backlog visibility remains high due to intake from the surface technologies business.
- Higher 2021 guidance for both the subsea and surface technology businesses is "encouraging," Citi says.