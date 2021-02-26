Lamar Advertising beats on revenue
Feb. 26, 2021 6:03 AM ETLamar Advertising Company (LAMR)LAMRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.08.
- Revenue of $428.53M (-7.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.64M.
- “We concluded 2020 with a strong fourth quarter, aided by a recovery in national advertising and a surge in political spending, as well as further good work on the expense side," Chief Executive Sean Reilly said. "We have begun to invest again in our platform, and, with the strongest balance sheet in the industry, we are positioned well to benefit as the advertising market recovers further in 2021.”
