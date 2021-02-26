DraftKings turns heads with quick guidance raise; shares +5%
Feb. 26, 2021 9:12 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Morgan Stanley digs into the DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) earnings report.
- "Mgmt highlighted that $20m of the beat came from external factors like extension of IL mobile registration, $30m from high OSB hold,and $45m of stronger than anticipated business performance. The Street and we knew the mkt had high hold in the qtr and the IL mobile extension so this was a very strong beat," writes analyst Thomas Allen.
- Allen says the 20% guidance raise just one quarter after DKNG issued initial guidance and with most of the year left should be taken by investors as a positive.
- DraftKings is now up 5.15% premarket as the guidance implications are taken in by investors.