Icahn Enterprises Q4 earnings benefit from investment gain, lower expenses
Feb. 26, 2021 9:28 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)IEPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) stock gains 1.5% in premarket trading after Q4 income per depositary unit from continuing operations of 61 cent swings from a loss of 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- The sole analyst estimate expected a 47 cent per depositary unit loss.
- Q4 revenue of $2.75B rises from $2.62B in the year-ago quarter, largely from $731M net gain from investment activities.
- Net sales of $1.87B fell from $2.35B a year ago.
- Total expenses of $2.38B fell from $2.74B a year earlier as cost of goods sold declined to $1.78B from $2.12B.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Icahn Enterprises of $420M jumps from $111M in Q4 2019.
- Indicative net asset value of $3.55B at Dec. 31, 2020 declined from $7.07B at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Previously (Feb. 26): Icahn Enterprises EPS beats by $1.08, beats on revenue