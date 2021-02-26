Icahn Enterprises Q4 earnings benefit from investment gain, lower expenses

Feb. 26, 2021 9:28 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)IEPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) stock gains 1.5% in premarket trading after Q4 income per depositary unit from continuing operations of 61 cent swings from a loss of 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • The sole analyst estimate expected a 47 cent per depositary unit loss.
  • Q4 revenue of $2.75B rises from $2.62B in the year-ago quarter, largely from $731M net gain from investment activities.
  • Net sales of $1.87B fell from $2.35B a year ago.
  • Total expenses of $2.38B fell from $2.74B a year earlier as cost of goods sold declined to $1.78B from $2.12B.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Icahn Enterprises of $420M jumps from $111M in Q4 2019.
  • Indicative net asset value of $3.55B at Dec. 31, 2020 declined from $7.07B at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Previously (Feb. 26): Icahn Enterprises EPS beats by $1.08, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.