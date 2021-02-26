SG Blocks shines on executive of first contract for national housing program
Feb. 26, 2021 1:41 PM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)SGBXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- SGB Development, subsidiary of SG Blocks (SGBX +3.4%) to acquire and develop an ~7-acre site in Austin, Texas, which is expected to yield a maximum of 225 condo units that will be sold at market rates.
- The project will be funded by third party debt and equity sources and will be fabricated at SG Echo, the company’s manufacturing plant, in Durant, Oklahoma.
- It is anticipated to start in Q3 2021.
- Upon completion, the net profit on the sale of the condo units is estimated to be in excess of $20M.
- CEO and Chairman Paul Galvin comments, ''We love the Austin market, our site on the Travis River will provide exceptional apartments and lifestyles, in a city many see as the next Silicon Valley. Our shareholders already benefit from the design build and manufacturing phase of development projects. We are now able to capture and integrate revenue from asset sale and rental income."