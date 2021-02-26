Baker Hughes faces sanctions-related SEC probe
Feb. 26, 2021
- Baker Hughes (BKR -0.2%) says the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into the company's role in projects affected by U.S. sanctions.
- According to its latest Form 10-K, Baker Hughes discloses it was told in December that the SEC is conducting a formal probe related to the company's financial records and internal controls concerning sales of products and services in projects affected by sanctions.
- The company also has launched its own review of internal controls and compliance with U.S. sanctions requirements.
- BKR shares trade with only modest losses, far better than most oil and gas names today as WTI crude oil drops from a 22-month high.