Equitable Holdings unit sticks with New York City for its headquarters
Feb. 26, 2021 3:01 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)EQHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The pandemic isn't scaring away some corporate tenants from New York City. For instance, Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company, part of Equitable Holdings (EQH -0.3%), has signed a 15-year lease for space at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, which will become its headquarters in 2024.
- The move comes as many corporations re-visit whether to reduce their office footprints and/or avoid dense urban centers as many employees have been able to work remotely during the pandemic.
- The company will occupy 123K square feet of space at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. A company spokesman didn't say how much space Equitable leases at its current headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas.
- Equitable is starting to plan for the space and considering using technology to "to enable agile collaboration in a post-pandemic world." The company also said it's prioritizing workspace design features that will promote the health and wellbeing of its employees.
- 1345 Avenue of the Americas, located between 54th and 55th Streets in Manhattan, is owned by Fisher Brothers Management Co., a family-owned real estate firm.