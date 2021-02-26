Equitable Holdings unit sticks with New York City for its headquarters

Feb. 26, 2021 3:01 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)EQHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • The pandemic isn't scaring away some corporate tenants from New York City. For instance, Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company, part of Equitable Holdings (EQH -0.3%), has signed a 15-year lease for space at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, which will become its headquarters in 2024.
  • The move comes as many corporations re-visit whether to reduce their office footprints and/or avoid dense urban centers as many employees have been able to work remotely during the pandemic.
  • The company will occupy 123K square feet of space at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. A company spokesman didn't say how much space Equitable leases at its current headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas.
  • Equitable is starting to plan for the space and considering using technology to "to enable agile collaboration in a post-pandemic world." The company also said it's prioritizing workspace design features that will promote the health and wellbeing of its employees.
  • 1345 Avenue of the Americas, located between 54th and 55th Streets in Manhattan, is owned by Fisher Brothers Management Co., a family-owned real estate firm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.