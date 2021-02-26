January farm prices received index down 1.4% M/M

  • The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 90.0, -1.4% from December 2020 but +1.2% from January 2020.
  • The crop production index -3.1% M/M to 88.8; the livestock index was +0.9% at 91.7.
  • Food grains +0.7% M/M and +5.0% Y/Y.
  • Feed grains +6.0% M/M and +13.0% Y/Y.
  • Oilseeds +4.0% M/M and +22.0% Y/Y.
  • Fruits and nuts -4.5% M/M and +17.0% Y/Y.
  • Vegetable and melon +3.7% M/M and -37.0% Y/Y.
  • Other crop +1.2% M/M and +6.8% Y/Y.
  • Dairy -5.3% M/M and -11.0% Y/Y.
  • Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, DAG, JJA, OTC:AGA, AGF, FUD, UAG, TAGS, OTC:ADZ
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.