January farm prices received index down 1.4% M/M
- The January Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 90.0, -1.4% from December 2020 but +1.2% from January 2020.
- The crop production index -3.1% M/M to 88.8; the livestock index was +0.9% at 91.7.
- Food grains +0.7% M/M and +5.0% Y/Y.
- Feed grains +6.0% M/M and +13.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds +4.0% M/M and +22.0% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts -4.5% M/M and +17.0% Y/Y.
- Vegetable and melon +3.7% M/M and -37.0% Y/Y.
- Other crop +1.2% M/M and +6.8% Y/Y.
- Dairy -5.3% M/M and -11.0% Y/Y.
