Endo International cut to strong sell at CFRA citing pressure on growth
Feb. 26, 2021 3:11 PM ET Endo International plc (ENDP) By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- CFRA Research has downgraded Endo International (ENDP -14.6%) to strong sell from hold as the firm expects the company to continue the slide in revenue and EPS in 2021.
- CFRA however keeps the 12-month price target unchanged at $5.00 per share, a downside of ~46.3% to the previous close.
- Even though Endo’s Q4 2020 revenue managed to beat consensus estimates, the revenues have shown a marginal decline at ~0.6% YoY to $760M.
- Despite it is a notable improvement from ~13.0% YoY decline in Q3 2020, CFRA expects the revenue to keep sliding in 2021 along with earnings.
- Citing Endo’s high leverage and its ongoing lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, the analyst assumes a price to forward earnings ratio of ~2.2x compared to the five-year average of ~17.7x.
- Earlier, the company disclosed in its latest 10-K filing that it was cooperating in an investigation after receiving an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office seeking documents related to McKinsey & Company.