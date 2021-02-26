Endo International cut to strong sell at CFRA citing pressure on growth

  • CFRA Research has downgraded Endo International (ENDP -14.6%) to strong sell from hold as the firm expects the company to continue the slide in revenue and EPS in 2021.
  • CFRA however keeps the 12-month price target unchanged at $5.00 per share, a downside of ~46.3% to the previous close.
  • Even though Endo’s Q4 2020 revenue managed to beat consensus estimates, the revenues have shown a marginal decline at ~0.6% YoY to $760M.
  • Despite it is a notable improvement from ~13.0% YoY decline in Q3 2020, CFRA expects the revenue to keep sliding in 2021 along with earnings.
  • Citing Endo’s high leverage and its ongoing lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, the analyst assumes a price to forward earnings ratio of ~2.2x compared to the five-year average of ~17.7x.
  • Earlier, the company disclosed in its latest 10-K filing that it was cooperating in an investigation after receiving an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office seeking documents related to McKinsey & Company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.