Genworth stock climbs after selling Australian mortgage insurance unit
Mar. 01, 2021 7:16 AM ET Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) stock gains 3.2% in premarket trading after the insurance company sells its interest in its Australian mortgage insurance unit.
- Will result in net proceeds of ~US$123M for GNW.
- The company will continue to prepare for a potential IPO of it U.S. Mortgage Insurance business.
- Genworth sold, through an underwritten agreement, ~214.3M in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited at A$2.28 per share; the transaction represents GNW's entire ownership position in Genworth Australia.
- Settlement of the sale will occur on March 3 (Sydney time).
- Completion of the transaction will result in a payment of ~$USD247M under its outstanding AXA promissory note. That reduces its obligation to AXA to $334M from $581M.
- BTIG analyst Ryan Gilbert says the transaction is neutral in the medium term, as it bolsters the company's liquidity in the near term, but removes the steady dividends GNW received from the Australian MI unit.
- "Now, GNW will need to rely on dividends from the U.S. MI to support holding company liquidity on an ongoing basis," Gilbert writes.
- The U.S. MI unit has been an inconsistent dividend payer due to COVID, he added.