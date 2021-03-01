Hologic buys European molecular diagnostic firm, Diagenode

  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) has acquired Diagenode, a privately held European developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products, for ~$159M.
  • Diagenode offers more than 30 real-time PCR tests that are CE-marked to detect bacteria, parasites, and viruses involved in sexually transmitted infections, respiratory diseases, meningitis, and gastroenteritis.
  • Diagenode previously collaborated with HOLX to develop Panther Fusion assays for group B Streptococcus and Bordetella.
  • Diagenode generated more than $30M of revenue in the last 12 months.
  • The acquisition is expected to be approximately break-even to Hologic’s non-GAAP EPS through fiscal 2022, and accretive after that.
  • Press Release
