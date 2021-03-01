SPAC Vector Acquisition gains as Rocket Lab USA deal confirmed
Mar. 01, 2021 7:18 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), BLKRKLBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor14 Comments
- SPAC Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQU) jumped 17% in premarket after confirming that its agreed to a deal with Rocket Lab USA, which will given the combined company a prof forma enterprise value of $4.1b.
- A group institutional investors have committed to participate in the transaction through a PIPE of approximately $470m, with 39 total investors including Vector Capital, BlackRock and Neuberger Berman, according to a statement.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in 1Q and Vector will change its name to Rocket LAB USA and combined company will trader under ticker RKLB.
- Rocket Lab forecasts that it will generate positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023, positive cash flows in 2024 and more than $1b in revenue in 2026. The transaction is expected to result in pro forma cash on the balance sheet of approximately $750m.
