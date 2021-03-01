Leading Edge Materials has a new CFO
Mar. 01, 2021 7:39 AM ETLeading Edge Materials Corp. (LEMIF)LEMIFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB:LEMIF) appointed Sanjay Swarup as the new CFO, replacing Nick Demare, effective today.
- Mr. Swarup has held the role of CFO for a number of U.K. and Canadian listed resource companies; between 2009 and 2018 Mr. Swarup was the CFO of TSX-listed Mandalay Resources, operating a producing gold mine in Sweden.
- "Being based in the U.K. and having previously held the role of CFO of a company with an operating mine in Sweden aligns well with our strategy to focus the leadership of Leading Edge in Europe to advance the development of our Swedish and Romanian projects more efficiently," CEO Filip Kozlowski commented.