Spirit AeroSystems climbs as Morgan Stanley jumps aboard
Mar. 01, 2021 8:36 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)SPRBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are starting the week on the right foot, up 4.1% to $44.60 in premarket trade.
- Focusing on near-term execution issues, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag said she missed the stock's outperformance, while the market was engrossed in the post-COVID recovery.
- She now upgrades the stock to Overweight from Underweight with a price target of $50 (up from $18). The rating is based on normalized earnings in 2025, instead of 2023.
- In mid-February, SA contributor Dhierin Bechai said he also missed the big leg up for Spirit Aero, but recommended the stock as the company rides the Boeing 737 MAX recovery wave.