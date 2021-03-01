Veru shares jump 10% as company gets FDA OK to advance COVID-19 candidate

Mar. 01, 2021 9:39 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has received FDA approval to advance VERU-111, a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, into phase 3.
  • That study is expected to begin in April with results anticipated in Q4.
  • The FDA agreed that the company's phase 2 results for VERU-111 suggest a clinically meaningful benefit.
  • Those results demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in endpoints such respiratory failure, patient mortality, days in the ICU and days on mechanical ventilation.
  • Veru says that VERU-111, which is a pill, is both an antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent.
  • Veru shares are up 10% to $15.20 in morning trading.
