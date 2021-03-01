Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.74B (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted gross margin 31.9% and operating margin 9.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.