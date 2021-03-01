Ambarella Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.67M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adj. gross margin of 60.1% for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
