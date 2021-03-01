Ross Stores Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)ROSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.27B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Ross' sales upside hinges on better traffic, product: Bloomberg
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.