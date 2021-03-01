Kontoor Brands Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2021 1:03 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)KTBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $639.34M (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KTB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.