B&G Foods Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)BGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+60.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.46M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.