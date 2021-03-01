Darling Ingredients Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-58.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $908.07M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.