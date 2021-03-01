iRhythm talks with Novitas may not be going well after Hill-Rom/Bardy news, analyst says

Mar. 01, 2021 1:09 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), BAXIRTC, BAXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Irhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) talks with Novitas on reimbursement rates for ECG monitoring may not work out in IRTC's favor after news that Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is attempting to get out of its $375m purchase of Bardy, also a maker of an ECG monitoring device, according to Oppenheimer.
  • The Hill-Rom-Bardy breakup suggests that something happened in the Novitas meetings that is "incongruent" with what IRTC is stating, according to Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia.
  • Kalia also points out that recent 10-K by IRTC raises a going-concern issues due to Novitas rate cuts.
  • Expects that $100-$150 rate is more likely after all the negotiations.
  • "Even then, HRC decided to walk away, raising questions about validity of this business model (one of our key concerns for IRTC)," Kalia writes.
  • IRTC remains perform rates at Oppenheimer.
  • IRTC fell 4.2%.
  • Recall Feb. 2, iRhythm after Novitas update: Investors urged to ‘prepare for a new reality’
