Kirkland Lake taps Vaz as COO, adds former TMAC CEO Neal
Mar. 01, 2021
- Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) says it promoted Natasha Vaz to COO and hired former TMAC Resources President and CEO Jason Neal to join the company with responsibility for corporate development, business improvement, capital projects and investor relations.
- Vaz most recently served as Senior VP of Technical Services, Technology and Innovation after joining the company in 2019.
- Neal led TMAC until it was bought by Agnico Eagle Mines, after spending 21 years at BMO Capital Markets, including eight years as global co-head of the metals and mining group.
- Kirkland Lake Gold finished FY 2020 with $850M in cash and no debt, and returned significant capital to shareholders, Taylor Dart writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.