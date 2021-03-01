Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Mar. 01, 2021 2:34 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)ANFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (-5.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales -4.9%, gross margin 59.2%, and operating margin 9.8%.
  • Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
