'Heavily discounted' Pinnacle West raised to Buy at Siebert Williams

Mar. 01, 2021 3:56 PM ETPinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)PNWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Pinnacle West (PNW +3.5%) recoups some of last week's losses as Siebert Williams Shank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $92 price target, citing an "extraordinary opportunity... in heavily discounted PNW shares."
  • According to Briefing.com, Siebert Williams says Pinnacle West trades a material discount to peer electric utilities, at only 13.3x the firm's 2022 estimate and a 4.75% indicated dividend yield, while peers trade closer to 16.5x 2022 estimates and 3.7% indicated yield.
  • "While some discount to peers may be warranted due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, regulatory and equity dilution uncertainties, we do not believe that a 20%-30% discount to peers seems warranted," analyst Christopher Ellinghaus writes.
  • Pinnacle West is is undervalued by nearly 15% following the recent dip that sent shares tumbling below $70, Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.