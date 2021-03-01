'Heavily discounted' Pinnacle West raised to Buy at Siebert Williams
Mar. 01, 2021 3:56 PM ETPinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)PNWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle West (PNW +3.5%) recoups some of last week's losses as Siebert Williams Shank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $92 price target, citing an "extraordinary opportunity... in heavily discounted PNW shares."
- According to Briefing.com, Siebert Williams says Pinnacle West trades a material discount to peer electric utilities, at only 13.3x the firm's 2022 estimate and a 4.75% indicated dividend yield, while peers trade closer to 16.5x 2022 estimates and 3.7% indicated yield.
- "While some discount to peers may be warranted due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, regulatory and equity dilution uncertainties, we do not believe that a 20%-30% discount to peers seems warranted," analyst Christopher Ellinghaus writes.
- Pinnacle West is is undervalued by nearly 15% following the recent dip that sent shares tumbling below $70, Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.