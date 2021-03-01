Uniti Group sees 2021 revenue at least as good as consensus estimate
Mar. 01, 2021
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) expects 2021 revenue of $1.08B-$1.09B, which is at least as good as the $1.08B consensus estimate.
- Sees 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $846M-$858M vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $852.6M.
- Sees adjusted FFO of $408M-$420M vs. consensus of $413.2M.
- "Strong bookings and install activity at Uniti Fiber reflect the robust demand we continue to see for our wireless offerings, driven by network densification efforts and the broader rollout of 5G services within our markets," said Uniti President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.
- Q4 preliminary adjusted FFO per share of 42 cents beats consensus estimate of 30 cents and compares with 42 cents in Q3 and 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $275.3M beats the average analyst estimate of $267.0M and rose from $258.8M in Q3 and $268.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- Fiber infrastructure revenue of $81.4M vs. consensus of $75.2M; compares with $76.4M in Q3 and $79.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $215.7M vs. $198.6M in Q3 and $202.9M a year ago; fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA was $30.8M and leasing adjusted EBITDA was $191.5M.
- Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.
