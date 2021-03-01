Preferred Apartment 2021 guidance trails consensus after Q4 2020 beat
Mar. 01, 2021 4:56 PM ETPreferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS)APTSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS), also known as PAC, expects 2021 core FFO per share of 81 cents-89 cents, less that the average analyst estimate of 91 cents.
- PAC stock slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.
- Guidance assumes same-store net operating income growth for multifamily communities of 1.5%-3.0% and real estate loan investment originations of $50M-$100M.
- For 2020 multifamily communities same-store NOI growth was 0.7%.
- Expects NOI growth for multifamily communities and the new investment loan originations to be weighted towards the H2 2021.
- Q4 core FFO of 31 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 20 cents.
- Compares with 26 cents in Q3 and 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 revenue of $121.1M vs. consensus estimate of $112.5M and $126.7M in Q3 and $124.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 same-store multifamily NOI growth was -1.9% Y/Y.
- Q4 same-store multifamily average physical occupancy was 95.6% at Dec. 31, 2010, unchanged from Q3.
- Collected 99% of rental revenues from residents in its multifamily communities for each month in 2020.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, PAC has deferred $1.9M of retail recurring rental revenue, or ~2.7% cumulatively over the last three quarters.
- Conference call on March 2 at 11:00 AM ET.
