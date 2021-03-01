Spectrum Global Solutions trades low, provides merger update and CEO appointment
Mar. 01, 2021 5:40 PM ETSpectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (SGSI)SGSIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI) provides update on merger with High Wire Networks and announces the appointment of Mark Porter as the new CEO.
- All but one of the closing conditions of the merger have now been satisfied or waived by the parties.
- The lone remaining closing condition concerns a pending Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness Application submitted by one of subsidiaries.
- The company submitted its forgiveness application in accordance with Paycheck Protection Program rules and expects forgiveness in the very near future.
- “As we near the next phase of our journey, the Board of Directors has asked that Mark Porter lead Spectrum Global Solutions as its new CEO, as we work towards achieving a listing on a national exchange. We are confident in Mark and his outstanding team as they work towards Spectrum’s continued success.” said Roger Ponder, Chairman.
- Shares down 7.7% during after hours