Spectrum Global Solutions trades low, provides merger update and CEO appointment

  • Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI) provides update on merger with High Wire Networks and announces the appointment of Mark Porter as the new CEO.
  • All but one of the closing conditions of the merger have now been satisfied or waived by the parties.
  • The lone remaining closing condition concerns a pending Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness Application submitted by one of subsidiaries.
  • The company submitted its forgiveness application in accordance with Paycheck Protection Program rules and expects forgiveness in the very near future.
  • “As we near the next phase of our journey, the Board of Directors has asked that Mark Porter lead Spectrum Global Solutions as its new CEO, as we work towards achieving a listing on a national exchange. We are confident in Mark and his outstanding team as they work towards Spectrum’s continued success.” said Roger Ponder, Chairman.
  • Shares down 7.7% during after hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.