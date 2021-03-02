European markets lower, Germany February unemployment rate 6.0%
Mar. 02, 2021 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- London -0.16%. U.K. house prices rose 6.9% in annual terms in February from 6.4% in January, Nationwide said, above forecasts of 5.6%.
- Germany -0.33%. Germany January retail sales fell 4.5% M/M vs. forecast of a decline of 0.3%.
- “This decline can be explained by the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which meant a closure of many retail stores since Dec. 16, 2020,” the statistics office said.
- Germany February unemployment change +9.0k vs -10.0k expected, prior -37.0k (revised). Overall jobless rate remains unchanged at was 6.0% in-line with expectations.
- France -0.24%.
- Euro zone bond yields steadied after rallying a day earlier, as markets awaited February inflation data for the bloc, which is due at 1000 GMT.
- Germany’s 10-year yields remained unchanged at -0.34%. Yields on 10-year Italian bonds were also unchanged at 0.66%.
- European futures are mixed, FTSE +0.06%; CAC -0.17%; DAX -0.36% and EURO STOXX -0.62%.