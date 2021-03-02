Volvo to go fully electric by 2030
Mar. 02, 2021 6:00 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VOLAF)VOLVF, VOLVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars (OTCPK:VOLAF) plan to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, including hybrids, and only sell all-electric cars by the end of 2030.
- "To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future – electric and online," said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. "We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment."
- Last year, the company launched its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge and later today the company will reveal its second fully electric car, a new model in the 40 Series.
- By 2025, automaker aims for 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.
- About 2.5M electric vehicles were sold worldwide last year and industry analyst IHS Markit forecasts that to increase by 70% in 2021.