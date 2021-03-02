Ant Group plans 'liquidity solution' for employee shares after pulled IPO
Mar. 02, 2021 7:16 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) executive chairman Eric Jing tells employees the fintech giant is looking at a "short-term liquidity solution" for employees to monetize shares after the pulled IPO. The unspecified solution would take effect next month.
- Jing's comment was in response to an employee question on Ant's internal message board and provided to CNBC by a source.
- Jing also said that Ant "will eventually become a public company."
- Late last year, Ant was prepared for a record-setting $34.5B IPO dual listing when Chinese regulators blocked the deal during a broader tech crackdown.
- Ant Group is currently working with a regulators on restructuring parts of the business into a financial holding company.
- ADRs of Alibaba, which holds a non-controlling stake in Ant, are down 0.8% pre-market.
