Beyond Meat gains after Citi turns bullish
Mar. 02, 2021 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
- Citi upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a Buy rating.
- Analyst Wendy Nicholson: "BYND reported a disappointing end to 2020, with sales, margins and EBITDA coming in below the Street’s expectations, largely owing to weak foodservice revenues and higher-than-expected overhead absorption costs. However, we consider the issues that impacted 4Q to be mostly temporary, and we expect that once we are past COVID, BYND’s top line momentum can get back on track."
- Nicholson and team think much of the bad news on Beyond Meat is already well-known and largely priced into the stock.
- "Based on our 2021 sales estimate of $579 mm and our belief that BYND deserve to trade at ~20x sales (which compares to ~23x historically), we derive a target price of $184, which offers ~25% upside from today's close."
- Shares of Beyond Meat are up 1.15% premarket to $148.75.
