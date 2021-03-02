Applied Opto drops as Needham downgrade says company will 'tread water'

  • With the stock trading above the firm's $9 price target, Needham analyst Alex Henderson downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from Hold to Buy.
  • Henderson says the firm doesn't have "enough conviction to increase the target and retain the rating."
  • The analyst says the $35M At the Market Offering "represents overhead supply," reducing the potential upside.
  • Henderson: "We think AAOI will tread water through the next several quarters until some visibility to 400G orders develops in the late Summer."
  • AAOI shares are down 3.6% pre-market to $8.70.
  • Last week, AAOI reported Q4 beats and signed a new equity sales agreement with Raymond James.
