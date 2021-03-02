Scynexis shares up 5% on positive ibrexafungerp data in fungal infections
Mar. 02, 2021 8:01 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)SCYXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) perks up 6% premarket on positive results from the interim efficacy analysis of Phase 3 FURI study and Phase 3 CARES study.
- In FURI study, antifungal activity was consistently positive across all interim analyses with oral ibrexafungerp showing clinical benefit in 30 out 33 patients, and no patient with progression of disease.
- Clinical benefits were seen in 86.5% of patients (64 out 74), with 46 patients achieving a complete or partial response and 18 achieving a stable disease response.
- Analysis of the CARES study found that 80% (8 out 10) patients with invasive candidiasis and candidemia, due to C. auris, experienced a complete response, and one patient died of an underlying condition unrelated to the treatment and one patient was considered indeterminate.
- Oral ibrexafungerp exhibited a positive safety profile and was well-tolerated.
- Each study is intended to support a potential future NDA submission.
- The company will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the positive results from these studies to date.
- The FDA has accepted a NDA for ibrexafungerp for the treatment of VVC and granted PDUFA action date of June 1.