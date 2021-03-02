Q BioMed nabs federal supply contract for Strontium89

Mar. 02, 2021 8:16 AM ETQ BioMed Inc. (QBIO)QBIOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) signed an agreement for Strontium89 to be included on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS); final FSS contract is effective Mar.1 and has a five year term.
  • The agreement provides U.S. veterans and other federal government agencies access to Strontium89 for eligible patients.
  • The FSS contract will extend access to Strontium89 to over nine million VA beneficiaries and others within the federal system.
  • Q BioMed is preparing commercially to serve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and DoD with activities that include a VA sales force, formulary and market access, medical education, and marketing.
  • Efforts will commence in March 2021 and build throughout the year as the FSS agreement is translated to clinical use
