Q BioMed nabs federal supply contract for Strontium89
Mar. 02, 2021 Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO)
- Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) signed an agreement for Strontium89 to be included on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS); final FSS contract is effective Mar.1 and has a five year term.
- The agreement provides U.S. veterans and other federal government agencies access to Strontium89 for eligible patients.
- The FSS contract will extend access to Strontium89 to over nine million VA beneficiaries and others within the federal system.
- Q BioMed is preparing commercially to serve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and DoD with activities that include a VA sales force, formulary and market access, medical education, and marketing.
- Efforts will commence in March 2021 and build throughout the year as the FSS agreement is translated to clinical use