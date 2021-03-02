Sharps Compliance expands direct route-based services to four states
Mar. 02, 2021 9:09 AM ETSharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)SMEDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) has expanded its company-owned, direct route-based services in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, increasing its geographic and service coverage to now include 37 states and 80% of the population.
- The success of route-based offering is reflected in the 41% Y/Y increase in revenue from this solution recorded in the Dec. 2020 quarter and an increase in route-based customer locations to 14,910 at Dec. 31, 2020 from 13,026 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- "Additionally, this expansion allows our inside sales team to target prospects in these states similar to what we have done with our recent Midwest expansion." said David P. Tusa, CEO and President.