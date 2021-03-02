MannKind prices upsized $200M convertible debt offering
Mar. 02, 2021 9:00 AM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)MNKDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) prices $200M of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (from $150M) in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
- The initial conversion rate is 191.8281 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$5.21/share).
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$193.8M will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes, debt repayment and strategic investments.
- Closing date is March 4.
- Previously (March 1): MannKind stock lower after $150M convertible debt offering