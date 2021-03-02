WestRock hires Sherwin-Williams COO Sewell to succeed Voorhees as CEO
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) says Steven Voorhees will step down as President and CEO for health reasons, effective March 15, to be succeeded by Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) President and COO David Sewell.
- Voorhees served as WestRock's President and CEO since 2013.
- Sewell more than 25 years of commercial, marketing and general management experience; he joined Sherwin-Williams in 2007 as VP of marketing following 15 years at General Electric.
- WestRock should trade at a discount to its historical valuations given its dividend is less than half of what it was a year ago, Josh Arnold writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.