Goldenbridge Acquisition prices $50M IPO; commences trading today
Mar. 02, 2021 9:41 AM ETGoldenbridge Acquisition Limited Units (GBRGU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- British Virgin Islands-based Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGU) priced its 5M units IPO at $10/unit; units expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'GBRGU'; to commence trading today.
- Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K units to cover over-allotments.
- Offer expected to close on Mar.4.
- Goldenbridge's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on opportunities in the artificial intelligence and any other related technology innovations market.