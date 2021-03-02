Goldenbridge Acquisition prices $50M IPO; commences trading today

  • British Virgin Islands-based Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGU) priced its 5M units IPO at $10/unit; units expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'GBRGU'; to commence trading today.
  • Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K units to cover over-allotments.
  • Offer expected to close on Mar.4.
  • Goldenbridge's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on opportunities in the artificial intelligence and any other related technology innovations market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.