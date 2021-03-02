Myriad Genetics files to delay 10-K submission
Mar. 02, 2021 9:47 AM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Myriad Genetics (MYGN -2.2%) has disclosed that it was unable to make a timely submission of the 10-K filing.
- The additional time required to review the accounting for certain transactions related to its international subsidiaries is cited as the reason.
- Myriad Genetics says it expects to file the Form 10‑K as soon as possible within the 15-day extension period.
- For the quarter ending December 31, the company’s earnings was in line with expectations, but revenue dropped ~20.8% YoY to beat the consensus.