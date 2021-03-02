Myriad Genetics files to delay 10-K submission

Mar. 02, 2021 9:47 AM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Myriad Genetics (MYGN -2.2%) has disclosed that it was unable to make a timely submission of the 10-K filing.
  • The additional time required to review the accounting for certain transactions related to its international subsidiaries is cited as the reason.
  • Myriad Genetics says it expects to file the Form 10‑K as soon as possible within the 15-day extension period.
  • For the quarter ending December 31, the company’s earnings was in line with expectations, but revenue dropped ~20.8% YoY to beat the consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.