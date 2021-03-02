Kia Motors America sales declined ~8% in February
Mar. 02, 2021 10:23 AM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)KIMTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports units sales down 7.9% Y/Y to 48,062.
- YTD Kia sales up 0.5% to 93,027 units.
- "February saw positive advancements for the Kia brand on multiple fronts. The pace of new Sorento SUV sales continued to increase and J.D. Power named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The launch activities supporting both Sorento and the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV have been instrumental to Kia's strong first quarter performance and contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in the year-to-date adjusted daily selling rate of over the same period last year. We are confident that momentum will continue with four all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle introductions scheduled for the remainder of the year."