Kia Motors America sales declined ~8% in February

  • Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports units sales down 7.9% Y/Y to 48,062.
  • YTD Kia sales up 0.5% to 93,027 units.
  • "February saw positive advancements for the Kia brand on multiple fronts. The pace of new Sorento SUV sales continued to increase and J.D. Power named Kia the number one mass market brand in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "The launch activities supporting both Sorento and the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV have been instrumental to Kia's strong first quarter performance and contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in the year-to-date adjusted daily selling rate of over the same period last year. We are confident that momentum will continue with four all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle introductions scheduled for the remainder of the year."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.