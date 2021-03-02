Pharvaris initiated neutral at BofA noting rivalry in addressable market
Mar. 02, 2021 10:32 AM ETPharvaris N.V. (PHVS)PHVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America Securities has initiated the coverage of Pharvaris B.V. (PHVS -1.2%) with a neutral rating and a price target of $40.00 per share implying ~2.0% upside to the previous close.
- Noting the company’s experimental acute on-demand and prophylactic treatments in hereditary angioedema, the firm highlights the preclinical studies on PHA121 that have indicated a comparable level of efficacy to Firazyr, FDA-approved therapy for the indication.
- However, citing the availability of ‘highly-effective’ injectable treatments, the analysts Tazeen Ahmad and the team argue that there is a requirement of additional data for oral rivals to prove their differentiated approach in the addressable market.
- Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has initiated the stock’s coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of $48.00 per share.
- Noting that oral therapy has become the preferred mode of treatment, Analyst Justin Kim argues that the early clinical and preclinical results from Pharvaris point to the potential for it to achieve success in the ongoing and near-term studies.
- The company has surged ~96.2% since its IPO in early February.