Lions Gate, Starz seal first-window film output deal
Mar. 02, 2021 10:57 AM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.BLGF.A, LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Lions Gate (LGF.A +2.2%, LGF.B +2.4%) and Starz (the network it bought in 2016) have closed an exclusive first-window output deal covering all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films, when their current agreements expire (at the end of 2021 and 2022).
- That's the "next logical step in capitalizing on the combination of our two companies," says Lions Gate chief Jon Feltheimer. "It gives our brands and franchises an exciting new platform home, accelerates the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and will support Starz's continued growth into one of the world's leading premium subscription platforms."
- The multiyear deal will bring Starz franchises including John Wick, videogame adaptation Borderlands, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as well as future installments of the Saw horror franchise.