Lions Gate, Starz seal first-window film output deal

  • Lions Gate (LGF.A +2.2%, LGF.B +2.4%) and Starz (the network it bought in 2016) have closed an exclusive first-window output deal covering all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films, when their current agreements expire (at the end of 2021 and 2022).
  • That's the "next logical step in capitalizing on the combination of our two companies," says Lions Gate chief Jon Feltheimer. "It gives our brands and franchises an exciting new platform home, accelerates the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and will support Starz's continued growth into one of the world's leading premium subscription platforms."
  • The multiyear deal will bring Starz franchises including John Wick, videogame adaptation Borderlands, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as well as future installments of the Saw horror franchise.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.