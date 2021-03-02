Cable One dips 4% after launching $600M in convertible notes

Mar. 02, 2021 11:56 AM ETCable One, Inc. (CABO)CABOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Cable One (NYSE:CABO) has slipped 4% after it announced commencing a private offering of $600M in convertible notes.
  • It's offering $400M in convertible senior notes due 2026, and $200M in convertible senior notes due 2028.
  • It expects to grant initial purchasers the option to buy up to an additional $60M of the 2026 notes and $30M of the 2028 notes, for a period of 13 days from first issuance.
  • Net proceeds go to general purposes, including financing a portion of the purchase price tied to the acquisition of equity in Hargray Acquisition Holdings that Cable One doesn't already own.
