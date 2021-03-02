Callon Petroleum cut at MKM Partners after surging 5x in four months
- Callon Petroleum (CPE -1.1%) turns lower as MKM Partners downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $26 price target, citing valuation after the stock quintupling in value since early November.
- MKM's economic analysis integrates a ~20% lower capital intensity, specific to this year, to reflect the anticipated material reduction in DUC inventory, analyst John Gerdes says.
- Assuming $600M in capital spending this year, Callon is ~$20M free cash flow negative in 2021, according to Gerdes.
- Callon's high amount of leverage makes its share price quite sensitive to changes in oil prices, with a $1/bbl change in longer-term oil prices resulting in a ~$2 change in Callon's share price, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.